Former Boy Scout camp could become next Hill Country swimming hole with Tuesday vote

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to put up about half the money to buy a portion of the former El Rancho Cima Boy Scout camp along the Blanco River.

The Nature Conservancy pledged the other half of the $13 million price tag in a bid to acquire the 536-acre plot to turn the plot into a reservation-based recreation and swimming area, similar to Hamilton Pool or Jacob’s Well.

The property encompasses 536 acres along the Blanco River on the Hays/Comal county line, northeast of Canyon Lake. (Photo Courtesy: The Nature Conservancy)

Jeff Francell, the Nature Conservancy’s director of land protection, said it’s important to prevent development on the property, split between Hays and Comal counties northeast of Canyon Lake.

“It’s in the crosshairs,” Francell said. “If you go a couple miles down the road, there’s a 5A high school. We’re very close to the [U.S.] 281 corridor, which is fast expanding between Austin and San Antonio.”

Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell, who’s worked closely with the conservation group on the plan, is “confident” Tuesday’s vote will pass.

