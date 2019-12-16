Former APD officer sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of girlfriend, unborn child

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, Vontrey Clark, a former Austin police officer, pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of his girlfriend Samantha Dean and their unborn child — and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Dean was found in a Bastrop parking lot in 2015. She was seven months pregnant. Clark was arrested and taken to the Bastrop County Jail in September 2015 after federal agents extradited him from Bali.

Dean was an employee of the Kyle Police Department in the victim services unit.