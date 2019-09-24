Former APD commander fired for assault accusation appeals to get job back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fired Austin Police Commander Jason Dusterhoft is appealing his termination, after accusations that he assaulted a woman during sex and associated with people who discredit the police department.

A Civil Services arbitration hearing began Tuesday morning. Both a city attorney and Dusterhoft’s attorneys gave opening statements. Dusterhoft’s attorney challenged the accusations made in a termination memo sent out by Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, and their relevance in whether or not his client should have been fired.

The city anticipates witness testimony could take a few days.

Once all testimony is wrapped up, the hearing arbitrator will take time to decide whether or not Dusterhoft should be reinstated.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell will summarize arguments and testimony from Tuesday’s hearing.

