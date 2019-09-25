Ford self-driving cars coming to Austin streets by the end of the year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ford announced Wednesday that it will be testing out, then launching its autonomous vehicle services in Austin.

Austin is one of three cities in which the company will test its technology. The self-driving cars have already been released in Miami and Washington D.C.

Ford Autonomous Vehicles CEO Sherif Marakby says the cars will begin appearing in downtown Austin and East Austin by the end of the year. At first, they’ll be driven by people, as they use Ford technology to map out Austin’s streets. Then, for a time, a safety driver and an engineer will sit in each car and monitor it while it drives the streets.

The cars are expected to be in commercial use in Austin by 2021. By that time, there will be no driver inside. Marakby says Ford is developing plans to both transport people and goods.

The automotive company is working with local businesses to develop a plan for which types of goods will be delivered.





Initially, the easy-to-spot vehicle making its debut in Austin will be a Ford Fusion with cameras and lasers on top. However, Ford is working to design a new type of vehicle specifically for autonomous driving, and that model is what will be on Austin’s streets once the test period is over.

