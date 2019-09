Acai Hut was founded by a Brazilian family — the Cids — who are originally from Juiz De Fora. They brought one of their favorite childhood snacks, acai, to Austin … and they love telling people about how delicious and healthy it is!

Acai Hut has their food trailer and a new location in the Mueller development. For more information, go to www.acaihut.com, or follow them on social media, @AcaiHut.