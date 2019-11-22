Food truck catches fire in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A food truck on Burnet Road in central Austin caught fire on Thursday night.
It happened near Justin Lane around 7:45 p.m.
The Austin Fire Department says it was accidental. Luckily, crews were able to keep it from spreading.
