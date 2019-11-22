Food truck catches fire in central Austin

Top Stories

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A food truck on Burnet Road in central Austin caught fire on Thursday night.

It happened near Justin Lane around 7:45 p.m.

The Austin Fire Department says it was accidental. Luckily, crews were able to keep it from spreading.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss