Florida man’s partially-eaten remains found in canal near 11 foot, 10 inch long alligator

FORT MEADE, Florida (WFLA) — A man was found dead from a possible gator attack in Florida Thursday.

The man’s body was found in a canal at the Mosaic Company in Fort Meade. The company uses the land for agricultural operations and is closed to the public. It’s unclear why the man was on the property, but officials said he may have been dead for several days.

During their discovery, deputies reportedly spotted an alligator near the body. The gator was later shot and killed by Florida Fish and Wildlife responders.

Right now, the man’s death is under investigation and considered suspicious.

