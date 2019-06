MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KXAN) — Some people can only dream of what it would be like to have a house designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper.”

But the dream is now a reality for patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Earlier this week, the couple from Waco delivered a playhouse they designed to the facility in Memphis — in addition to a $1.5 million-dollar check.

The couple raised the money through an online social media campaign called the “Chip-In Challenge.”