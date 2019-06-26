Live Now
Five Mile Dam parks reopened after drowning

Hays County Sheriff's office file photo

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Hays County announced that Five Mile Dam parks reopened after a drowning earlier in the day.

At around 2 p.m., Hays Co. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Dudley Johnson Park — also known as Five Mile Dam — located at 4444 S. Old Stagecoach Road, where a possible drowning had been reported.

According to HCSO, a 15-year-old male victim was located by the San Marcos Recovery Team in the water near the area where he had last been seen by witnesses around 3:30 p.m.

It appears the parks were closed for about two hours.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

