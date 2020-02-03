First Warning: Snow flurries and sleet possible midweek

Following Austin’s 7th-warmest January on record, a quick return to winter is in the forecast this week as we face two potential rounds of light, wintry precipitation.

Warm weather dominates the forecast early this week, especially on Tuesday when high temperatures approach records in the lower 80s.

Late Tuesday night, a powerful cold front drops temperatures significantly.

Forecast temperatures Tuesday night as the cold front moves through

Forecast temperatures Wednesday morning

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will be in the 30s area wide, but will only flirt with the freezing mark in the northern Hill Country. This means that the first wave of precipitation on Wednesday morning should be cold rain in most areas, with light sleet possible only in the northern Hill Country. Even in these areas, roadway temperatures will likely be too warm for any icing or accumulation.

Forecast radar on Wednesday morning (green = rain, pink = sleet)

It is the second wave of potential precipitation, coming late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, that may fall as sleet or snow across much of the area — not just in the Hill Country.

As temperatures early Thursday morning fall to freezing or colder, light precipitation is possible through sunrise. The column of air from the ground to cloud-level will likely be cold enough to support light snow in most areas.

Forecast radar early Thursday morning (green = rain, pink = sleet, white/blue = snow)

While precipitation amounts will be light, air and ground temperatures should be cold enough to support light sleet or snow accumulation on grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather team as we gather new forecast information on the storm, and plan for a drastic change back to wintry weather midweek with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 30s.