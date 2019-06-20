First mobile health clinic is coming to Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — For the first time, Central Health is using a mobile health clinic to bring health care to people who either can’t afford it or live too far from a doctor’s office.

Inside its 40-foot bus, CommUnityCare — which receives funding from Central Health — will offer primary and preventive care, vaccines, lab services, chronic disease management and limited pharmacy services.

“Currently, we fund care for one in every seven residents in Travis County,” said Mike Geeslin, President and CEO of Central Health. “It’s about being part of the community, part of people’s families, part of their wellness.”

The mobile clinic will see patients in three different locations:

Mondays and Fridays at Barbara Jordan Elementary School (6711 Johnny Morris Road)

Wednesdays at the Turner-Roberts Recreation Center (7201 Colony Loop Drive)

Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Creedmoor Community Center (12511 FM 1625)

It will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Health said this is a much-needed service in Colony Park and Creedmoor.

According to Central Health:

In Colony Park, 34% of residents are uninsured versus 15% for Travis County

In Colony Park, up to 31% of residents live in poverty versus 14% for Travis County

In Colony Park, the unemployment rate is 7% versus 3% for Travis County

In Creedmoor, the median household income is $50,000 versus $68,350 for Travis County

In Creedmoor, 46% of residents receive public insurance or are uninsured versus 36% for Travis County

Robert Wilhite, City Administrator for Creedmoor, told KXAN: “[We] literally didn’t have the availability of health care of any kind other than when they got really bad that they had to go to the hospital.”

He added, “I know most people just didn’t go. I know we’ve had several residents didn’t even have the transportation to get to town, so they did without.”

With the mobile clinic, Wilhite hopes more people will be able to receive preventive care.