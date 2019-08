AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters battled a “heavy” fire at a duplex on Burleson Court near Oltorf Street in southeast Austin Wednesday.

Around 6:15 p.m., AFD reported the fire had been knocked down without any injuries and crews were working on final extinguishing.

AFD says it set up defense operations as other nearby structures were threatened.

The Austin Police Department also sent units to assist AFD.

Firefighters battle a fire in southeast Austin Wednesday, Aug. 14 (Photo: KXAN/Todd Bailey)