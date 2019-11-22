Fire department turns to Hays County high-schoolers for recruiting pipeline

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Eight Hays CISD seniors got their hands dirty on a recent Saturday, lugging fire hoses around the training center of the Buda Fire Department and taking aim at flames in a dumpster and the husk of an old car.

The students are part of the school district’s fire academy, a new section of classes in its career and technical education (CTE) curriculum.

After a year and a half of classroom instruction, the teenagers headed to the training center for their first hands-on firefighting experience.

The lessons they learn are the same as the ones any hopeful in the state of Texas needs to know in order to pass the state’s firefighter exam, said Freddy Rolon, division chief of training at the Kyle Fire Department and the district’s trainer.

“You can graduate from high school and you are certified right away,” Rolon said.

Hays CISD students practice putting out a car fire on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

On KXAN News Today, see the high-schoolers in action and hear how the program is teaching them more than just how to fight fires.