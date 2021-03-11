Fire damages Tarrytown church

AFD crews work a fire at Tarrytown United Methodist Church. (AFD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews say no one was hurt in a fire that damaged a church in the Tarrytown neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to AFD, crews initially responded to an automatic fire alarm just after 1 a.m. at the Tarrytown United Methodist Church on Exposition Boulevard and Greenlee Drive.

They called for more help when they found part of the building on fire. AFD says the fire did spread to the attic.

AFD says the fire was under control as of 2:15 a.m.

There is no word on cause or estimate of damage.

