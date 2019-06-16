Fire at Texas church being investigated as possible arson

EL PASO (KXAN) — A fire at a catholic church in El Paso is being investigated as a possible arson.

It’s the third church in the city’s diocese to catch fire since early May. The latest fire happened early Saturday morning.

When firefighters got on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming out of the main sanctuary. An investigation found a broken window near the chapel’s altar.

“We stand here trying to practice the restraint and the forviveness that this church stands for… that’s the hardest thing to do right now,” church member Victor Vazquez said.

In the two other fires, an incendiary device was found at both churches.