Federal Firearms Licensees urged to show proof of validity for License to Carry permits

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) are now encouraged by the Texas Department of Public Safety to use a new tool to verify their License to Carry (LTC) permits are valid when attempting to purchase new firearms.

Under code 18 U.S.C. § 922(t), a valid Texas LTC can be used as an alternative permit to authorize a firearm transfer without a required National Instant Criminal Background (NICS) check.

However, in some instances, an LTC may have been revoked, but the actual card may not be surrendered by the holder. Texas DPS urges that LTCs not to be used as alternative permits in those instances. The new tool is said to be a “convenient avenue to verify an LTC” as a safeguard to prevent these situations from happening.

The tool is available 24/7 online through the Texas DPS website and by phone at (512) 424-5700.