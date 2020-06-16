Father’s Day Fun With Ali Kahn Of “Cheap Eats”

With Father’s Day just around the corner Ali shared a recent blog post that includes 5 recipes that kids can make for Dad. You can find that here.

Food Writer, Blogger and Enthusiast Ali Kahn joined Steph and Rosie to talk Father’s Day, food and a friendly challenge.

In addition to talking Fatherhood- Ali also took on Rosie and Steph in a Dad’s Day Cocktail Challenge. They all submitted ingredients they had on hand and Ali came up with cocktails for Rosie and Steph and they came up with one for him. Check out the next segment to see how their concoctions came out…any maybe even make one for Dad this weekend…if you dare!

For more on Ali and to see what he’s up to (and where he’s eating) you can go to AliKhanEats.com