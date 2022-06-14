Texas Monthly’s BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn, also known as the “BBQ Snob” joined Steph and Rosie to share some of his favorite spots to pick up local BBQ in honor of Father’s Day. Daniel’s Suggestions:

Crimson Creek Smokehouse on the west side of Austin is offering a discount on their massive smoked tomahawk ribeye, and you can pre-order it now.

Just down the street from them is The Switch that will be serving their barbecue brunch on Father’s Day.

Moreno BBQ will have smoked barbacoa available by the pound or in barbacoa tacos.

Stiles Switch in Austin will have their Notorious R I B on special Sunday, which is a smoked beef rib on a bed of tater tots and drowned in queso.

It’s not in Austin, but Truth BBQ in Houston is shipping a Father’s Day Butcher Box to anywhere in the lower 48 if you order by June 15th. It includes a whole brisket, smoked sausage and all the fixins.

Maybe dad does want to cook.…

If you visit the Goodstock store in downtown Round Rock between now and Father’s Day, place or place an online order by tomorrow, or you get 15% off all their meats and merchandise.

If you need some help knowing what to do with that brisket you pick up from Goodstock, you can sign up for an online brisket class from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue that will be held on July 1st

Plus, Texas Monthly even offers a great Father’s Day gift idea, giving Dad all of the tools and tips he needs to become an at-home pitmaster. Texas Monthly’s BBQ Club, creates a community where BBQ lovers can access exclusive, member-only BBQ content and including videos and interviews with top pitmasters, recipes and a custom BBQ Club hat, bandana, apron and more. This is the perfect gift for any griller, so check it out if you still need a little something for Dad.

Texas Monthly will also be hosting its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart, TX during Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. The weekend will kick off with a new, distinct event, “BBQ World’s Fair,” on Saturday, followed the next day by the original BBQ Fest, so eventgoers can still expect the classic festival they’ve come to love and know. And, of course, the festival wouldn’t be complete without featuring pitmasters from Texas Monthly’s latest Top 50 BBQ Joints list, published in Nov. 2021.

For Father’s Day Membership Discounts From Texas Monthly Magazine, See Below:

50% off GIFT membership for Father’s Day: https://txmnth.ly/3tALJys

25% off regular membership: https://txmnth.ly/3MXSFg4