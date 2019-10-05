Father and two kids escape fire out of apartment window

A father and his two children escaped an apartment fire in North Austin Saturday morning. (Photo Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A father and his two children were taken to the hospital after a fire in their apartment early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the first floor at the Woodland Heights Apartments in North Austin at around 4 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters say “unattended cooking” was to blame.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted that the father had burns and cuts from escaping out of a window with his kids. The two children were treated for possible smoke inhalation.

There were no working smoke detectors in the apartment.

Others in the complex had to be evacuated.

AFD says the fire damage spread to four other apartments, causing about $30,000 worth of structural damage and $10,000 in lost property.

In all, ten people were displaced. The complex’s apartment managers and the American Red Cross are helping those residents.