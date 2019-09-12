Family displaced in Liberty Hill trailer fire early Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family is displaced after their Liberty Hill trailer caught fire, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The fire was first reported at 3:48 a.m. near the intersection of Phillip Lane and County Road 201, Chody told KXAN. Officials with the Cedar Park, Leander and Liberty Hill fire departments are also at the scene. The Fire Marshal also responded. As of 5:34 a.m. the fire was put out and crews were checking for hotspots.

There were at least two people in the trailer when the fire broke out but smoke detectors woke them up so they were able to get out and call for help, according to Levi Bizzell with the Liberty Hill Fire Department. No one was hurt.

Roughly 25% of the trailer was damaged by the fire, Chody said. A majority of the damage was caused by the water emergency responders were using to douse the flames. A majority of the fire damage was on the porch and in the kitchen, Bizzell said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family who had lived in the trailer is now staying with other family members in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.