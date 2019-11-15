Family: Austin man in ICU after hit-and-run on E Cesar Chavez, APD searching for driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a 26-year-old hit by a car in East Austin last week said police are still searching for the drivers responsible.

At least one car struck Martin Orozco, better known as Fernando, early in the morning on November 3, 2019 while he was waiting for an Uber.

The family said Orozco is currently in the intensive care unit at Dell Seton Medical Center and has undergone nine surgeries, including a 7-hour facial reconstructive surgery.

Fernando Orozco has been in the hospital since the hit-and-run on Nov. 3, 2019. (Courtesy: Orozco Family)

Ariadna Orozco, Fernando’s sister, said her brother has a broken pelvis, broken ribs, blood in his brain, internal injuries and heavy blood loss.

Still, the family is in good spirits and said Orozco is progressing quickly.

“The doctors say he is young, strong and fit, so they have nothing but positive things to say,” said Mayra Orozco, Fernando’s sister.

The family reports that APD detectives are following leads, but have not shared much else. APD confirmed to KXAN that no arrests have been made.

In an APD incident report, two cars are listed. One is described as “in collision,” the other is listed as “seen.” The family said there might have been two cars involved in the hit-and-run.

How to help:

If you’d like to help the Orozco family, you can access the GoFundMe page here.

