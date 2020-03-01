Family asks for prayers and works to raise awareness after 3-year-old injured in ATV accident

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A toddler is facing a tough road to recovery after a serious all terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in December.

Now, family members want their experience to serve as an important warning about the risks of ATVs, especially for children.

The family of Mason Matchett is continuing to ask for miracles after their 3-year-old was badly injured in an ATV accident that left him fighting for his life.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, and fluid in his lungs. Mason is finally back home in Central Texas after almost two months in the hospital and rehab. However, his fight is far from over.

Despite what doctors told his mom, Candice Terry, she never gave up hope.

“I looked him in his eyes prayed with him and knew this was not the end,” Terry said.

The family is now using their own experience to educate others on ATV safety by creating the organization Mason’s Movement.

Mason’s aunt set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help with the costs of the medical treatment. So far they’ve raised nearly $6,000.