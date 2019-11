(KXAN) — Facebook is experiencing a flood of outages early on Thanksgiving morning.

According to the site downdetector.com, reports of the outage began around 7:50 a.m. Downdetector’s outage map shows Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston all experiencing issues.

Users are complaining that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also down.

Many users complained that they were able to access the sites but were not able to use key features such as sharing new posts.