Expect the sky to be brighter with Fourth of July fireworks — thanks to rain

GARFIELD, Texas (KXAN) — They are fun, they are loud, they are bright and colorful — and they can cause some serious damage if you are not careful.

American Fireworks Superstore in Garfield (next to Del Valle) is advocating for firework safety more than usual this year.

The reason?

After an abundance of rain this spring, there are no drought restrictions.

Fireworks have been approved to be detonated in the county by the sheriff’s office.

But just because the grass is green does not mean you can detonate these staples of Independence Day anywhere.

If you are caught firing off fireworks in the city limits, that will usually get you a Class C misdemeanor — about the same as a hefty speeding ticket fine.

James Orozco, manger for the American Fireworks Superstore, says:

“You want to make sure that you read the instructions and don’t hold anything in our hand that you are not supposed to hold. Have water that’s available next to you in case there is something that happens,. Overall, you just want to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and not under any trees or in dry areas.”

The Fire Marshal has a list of things to look out for when detonating firework that include:

• Buy from reliable fireworks sellers only and never attempt to make your own fireworks.

• To detonate fireworks, find a flat surface, away from buildings, dry leaves and grass.

• Have water on hand in case of a fire.

• Insist on adult supervision when buying or setting off fireworks.

• Read and follow label directions, warnings and instructions.

• Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

• Light only one firework at a time.

• Never try to re-Iight fireworks that have not fully functioned.

• Never give fireworks to small children; even sparklers can cause serious burns.

Still, there are many who take trip to the emergency room this time of year due to fireworks.

The Consumer Protection Safety Commission states that in 2018, 5,600 people went to the hospital due to some sort of firework-related injury — all were tied to Independence Day.