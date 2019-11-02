European Union urges Gov. Abbott to call off Rodney Reed’s execution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The European Union has thrown its support behind Rodney Reed amid mounting pressure to postpone the death row inmate’s execution.

In a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, the EU said that Reed should not die as evidence “casts substantial doubt as to his culpability.”

Reed is due to be executed for the murder of Stacey Stites on Nov. 20, but his family and supporters insist he is an innocent man.

Stavros Lambrinidis, the EU Ambassador to the U.S., wrote to Abbott this week. The letter was posted on Twitter by the EU on Friday.

In the letter, Lambrinidis wrote, “The European Union recognizes that the murder of Ms. Stacey Stites was a terrible act deserving of harsh punishment and wishes to express its sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the victim.

“However, the European Union also firmly believes that capital punishment does not serve the memory or bring compensation for the victims of heinous crimes.”

Later, Lambrinidis wrote: “Evidence in Mr. Reed’s case casts substantial doubt as to his culpability. Moreover, Mr. Reed is seeking DNA testing of evidence that has not been previously tested.”

“Under these circumstances, we believe the state should not proceed with the execution without allowing for those tests.”

Abbott did not address the letter on Twitter.

The European Union regrets that the State of Texas plans to execute Mr. Rodney Reed on November 20th and makes an urgent appeal to @GovAbbott for clemency on his behalf. Evidence in Mr. Reed's case casts substantial doubt as to his culpability. #EndCapitalPunishment @RDunhamDPIC pic.twitter.com/Nt7w0IPKKQ — EU in the US (@EUintheUS) November 1, 2019

For decades, Reed and his family have maintained that he did not kill 19-year-old Stites in Bastrop in 1996.

This week, a new witness said that Jimmy Fennell, who was engaged to Stites at the time of her death, bragged about killing her while in prison.

In a sworn affidavit, Arthur Snow gave an account of Fennell saying Stites was “sleeping around with a black man behind his back.”

Snow said the conversation happened in 2010 while Fennell was serving a 10-year prison sentence for kidnapping and sexual assault.