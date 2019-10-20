Enough talk, Cowboys can prove it on the field against Eagles

(Nexstar) — The Philadelphia Eagles come into AT&T Stadium on Sunday night tied with the Dallas Cowboys atop the division.

On Philadelphia radio stations and in the press, some of the Eagles, including the head coach, have guaranteed an Eagles victory over the Cowboys.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence responded to Doug Pederson’s comments on Friday saying his team “is ready”. They certainly need to be ready — Dallas needs this win to end a three-game losing streak.

The Cowboys could also head into next week’s bye week on a high note with a win against its division rivals. Dallas is expecting several injured starters to give it a go, including All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith.

The Eagles are coming to Arlington after a 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Things could get chippy come Sunday evening, but Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys should prove it on the field.