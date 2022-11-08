A hilarious marketing campaign launched by the Calm meditation app during the 2020 U.S. presidential election week moved the Calm app up 20 ranks to number 79 in the Health & Fitness category in the United States.

Rugged Counseling founder Trey Tucker recently told KTAL NBC News 6 that data shows about 70% of voters say they feel increased anxiety during elections. He says you can see anxiety and election stress as a negative thing and something you try to eliminate or ignore, but that’s probably going to make it worse.

Those feeling the pinch of anxiety on election night can download one of the following meditation apps and see if it helps.

Calm

Calm’s goal is to help you improve your health and happiness. Want to enhance sleep quality, reduce stress or anxiety, improve focus, and work on self-improvement? Try them for free and see if it helps.

The Mindfulness App

Are you looking for a more relaxed and healthier state of mind? This app helps you become more present whether you’re a beginner or experienced in meditation.

Headspace

Want to manage anxiety? This app helps you fall back asleep, practice your patience, focus, build self-esteem, and more. Just select your plan, and you’re off!

Breethe

Want to wake up with energy, take 3-minute relaxation breaks, coffee meditations, and drift off to sleep easier? Breethe might be right for you. Real help for your life is the five-star reviewed company’s motto.