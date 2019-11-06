Election results for City of Austin Proposition B and Travis County Proposition A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Proposition B and Travis County’s Proposition A both have to do with how money from hotel occupancy taxes are used.
Austin Proposition B – TBD
Austin’s Prop. B would mean the city needs voter approval for improvements to the Austin Convention Center which cost more than $20 million. It also limits how much hotel occupancy tax money can go toward the convention center: 34% to the center and 36% to supporting Austin’s cultural tourism industry.
Early voting totals have 57% against and 43% for the proposition.
Shall an ordinance be adopted that prioritizes the use of Austin’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue by continuing the City practice to spend 15% of the Austin Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue on cultural arts and 15% on historic preservation, limiting the City’s spending to construct, operate, maintain, or promote the Austin Convention Center to 34% of Austin’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue, and requiring all remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue to support and enhance Austin’s Cultural Tourism Industry to the potential exclusion of other allowable uses under the Tax code; and requires the City to obtain voter approval and public oversight for convention-center improvement and expansion costing more than $20,000,000?”City of Austin Proposition B
Travis County Proposition A – TBD
Travis County’s Prop. A would allow the county to collect 2% of the hotel occupancy tax from hotels in Travis County but outside Austin. The money would go toward expanding and renovating the Travis County Exposition Center near Decker Lake in east Austin.
Early voting totals indicate 63% voted for and 37% voted against the proposition.
Authorizing Travis County, Texas to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, renovation, and financing of new and existing facilities of the type described by Section 334.001(4)(A) of the Texas Local Government Code, including a multipurpose arena and adjacent support facilities and any related infrastructure in the area of the Travis County Exposition Center and designated by a resolution of the Commissioners Court of the County adopted on July 30, 2019 (the “Resolution”) as a sports and community venue project within the County in accordance with applicable law (the “Venue Project”), and to impose a new hotel occupancy tax on the occupancy of a room in a hotel located within the County, at a rate not to exceed 2% of the price paid for such room, and if approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the County would be 17% of the price paid for a room in a hotel, for the purpose of financing the Venue Project, and approving the Resolution.”Travis County Proposition A