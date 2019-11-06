Election results for City of Austin Proposition B and Travis County Proposition A

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Proposition B and Travis County’s Proposition A both have to do with how money from hotel occupancy taxes are used.

Austin Proposition B – TBD

Austin’s Prop. B would mean the city needs voter approval for improvements to the Austin Convention Center which cost more than $20 million. It also limits how much hotel occupancy tax money can go toward the convention center: 34% to the center and 36% to supporting Austin’s cultural tourism industry.

Early voting totals have 57% against and 43% for the proposition.

Shall an ordinance be adopted that prioritizes the use of Austin’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue by continuing the City practice to spend 15% of the Austin Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue on cultural arts and 15% on historic preservation, limiting the City’s spending to construct, operate, maintain, or promote the Austin Convention Center to 34% of Austin’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue, and requiring all remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue to support and enhance Austin’s Cultural Tourism Industry to the potential exclusion of other allowable uses under the Tax code; and requires the City to obtain voter approval and public oversight for convention-center improvement and expansion costing more than $20,000,000?” City of Austin Proposition B

Travis County Proposition A – TBD

Travis County’s Prop. A would allow the county to collect 2% of the hotel occupancy tax from hotels in Travis County but outside Austin. The money would go toward expanding and renovating the Travis County Exposition Center near Decker Lake in east Austin.

Early voting totals indicate 63% voted for and 37% voted against the proposition.