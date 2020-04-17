Ehlinger doesn’t want to think about the possibility of no football this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN)–University of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has his routine down. “I’m consistently Monday through Friday getting up at 6:30,”Ehlinger said Thursday. “I lift in my garage from 7:00 to 8:30, after that, that will be my meeting time, if we don’t have meetings, that’s when I do my recovery rehab stuff.” Ehlinger said the rib he injured during the season and aggravated in the off-season feels great.

The uncertainty of the near future of sports has everyone speculating on what college football will look like, if there is a season at all in the fall. “There’s so many question marks, nobody knows what’s going to happen so with that being said,I”ve taken the mindset of controlling what I can control, I can’t control when we’re going to play our first game, first practice, why would I look too much into that the only I can control is preparing as if we’re going to play the season on time and trying to communicate that message to everyone else so we’re prepared when we’re going to start.”

Ehlinger says that while this would be valuable time with new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, he says the virtual meetings are huge. The NCAA now allows eight hours per week for coaches to meet with players virtually. “It’s just as important as preparing your body, you’ve got to prepare your mind and treat it like another class.”

Like so many, Ehlinger says the silver lining is the time he has at home with his family. Ehlinger also has a workout partner in younger brother Jake, a freshman linebacker at Texas.