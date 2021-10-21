Easy & Inexpensive Halloween DIY Ideas With Adeina Anderson

Halloween is just around the corner and Adeina Anderson joined Steph and Rosie to share a few DIY tricks she had up her sleeve. Creating party fun can get expensive but it doesn’t have to break the bank. These easy DIY Halloween party crafts are fun to create and are Halloween party and trick-or-treat goodies everyone will love.
Flying Halloween Goody Bag
Items Needed
- Card Stock
- Acrylic Paint – Orange, Black, and Glow in The Dark
- Sponge Brush
- Large Straw
- Twine Or Yarn
- Glue Dots
- Balloon
- Plastic Goody Bag
- Candy
Directions
- Cut a pumpkin pattern out of the card stock.
- Paint the pumpkin with the orange and black paint, orange first then black while it is still wet.
- If there is to much black, add more orange.
- After the paint is dry, add two coats of the glow in the dark paint, be sure to let that dry 10 minutes in between coats.
- Using the black paint marker, draw eyes, nose, and mouth on the pumpkin.
- Glue the pumpkin to one side of the straw.
- Now glue the balloon to the other side of the straw.
- Cut the string as long as you need it to be.
- Tie one piece of the string to something.
- place the straw onto the string, be sure the mouth part of the balloon is facing you.
- Put some candy in a candy bag.
- Glue the candy bag to the inside of the pumpkin.
- Hold the opposite end of the string that is tied and blow up the balloon and let it go down the string to the trick or treater.
Spooky Halloween Cocktail
Items Needed
- ½ Cup Red Wine
- ½ Cup Rebecca Creek Whiskey or Texas Ranger Whiskey
- ½ Cup Cola
- Edible Gold Luster
- Dry Ice
- Glass Or Plastic Punch Bowl
Directions
- Place wine, whiskey, and cola in glass or plastic punch bowl.
- Sprinkle gold luster on top of the mixture.
- Carefully add dry ice, do not touch it to your skin, use tongs or gloves.
Easy Halloween DIY Charcuterie Board
Items Needed
- Large Board – Mine is 24″ x 24″
- Acrylic Paint – Black
- Sponge Brush
- All Your Favorite Halloween Goodies
Directions
- Paint the board, you may need 2 coats, let them dry 10 minutes in between coats.
- Start placing all your goodies around the board, there is no exact way to do it, just have fun.
- You may want to use small bowls for the little things like m&m’s.
You’ve Been Booed Basket
Items Needed
- Small Laundry Basket
- Tissue Paper or Crinkle Paper
- Halloween Candy
- Pumpkin
- Halloween Brownies
- Pumpkin Carving Kit
- Halloween Toys
- “You’ve Been Booed” Sign
- Halloween Ribbon
Directions
- Fill the bottom of the basket with tissue paper or crinkle paper.
- Start adding all the Halloween goodies into the basket.
- Tie a bow around the basket.
- Place the “You’ve Been Booed” sign in the basket with the instructions.
- Leave it on your neighbors’ porch.
Yummy Candy Corn Candy Dish
Items Needed
- 4” Clay Pot
- 3” Clay Pot Saucer
- 4” Plastic Bowl
- Black Acrylic Paint
- Sponge Brush
- Halloween Ribbon
- E600 Glue
- Halloween Ribbon
Directions
- Paint the clay pot and the saucer black, you may need two coats, let the first coat dry before you add the second coat.
- Place the clay pot upside down, be sure to paint the bottom of it.
- Glue the plastic bowl to the bottom of the clay pot.
- Let the glue dry overnight.
- Fill the bowl with candy corn, or your favorite Halloween candy.
- Tie or glue a ribbon around the outside of the clay pot.
