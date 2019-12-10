Eanes ISD to decide future of controversial Spanish immersion pilot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The future of a highly popular Spanish language immersion program within the Eanes ISD could be decided at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Kindergarten through second grade students enrolled in the three-year pilot program — approved by EISD in 2017 — learn 50% of their curriculum in Spanish and the other 50% in English.

While many parents consider the program to be enlightening and modern for young pupils, others are discontent, expressing a believed sense of elitism between students enrolled in the immersion program and those enrolled in standard class work.

A private Facebook group supporting the Spanish immersion program also acknowledged other challenges faced within the first three years of the pilot, including “funding questions, recruiting and retention, ensuring access, student and parent school community challenges, and preparing for the future of the program.”

The group asked for all parents to attend Tuesday’s board meeting and open forum to seek compromise and cooperation among parents and the district.

The public is invited to provide their input on the future of the program at the open forum at Chap Court at Westlake High School beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.