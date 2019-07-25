Duck boat carrying 39 people back on shore after being stranded on Lake Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department confirmed that the duck boat carrying 39 people that was stranded on Lake Austin Thursday morning was towed back to shore in the afternoon.

According to AFD, no one is injured on the boat, which, around 11:25 a.m., was located at 1600 Scenic Drive just past Hula Hut near the Walsh Boat landing.

AFD says that a passerby with a ski boat helped tow the boat to shore and firefighters assisted people to get off the boat. As of 1 p.m., a wrecker was towing the boat from the landing.