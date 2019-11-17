Drivers told to avoid I-35 in San Marcos after 18-wheeler rolls over

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Drivers have been urged to avoid I-35 in the San Marcos area after an 18-wheeler rolled over.

TxDot crews are working to remove more than 20,000 lbs of cargo following the crash near the Posey Road exit.

The highway has been reduced to one lane southbound while crews work at the scene.

The City of San Marcos said no one was injured in the crash.

San Marcos Police Department has estimated that most lanes of the freeway will remain shut until about 2:30 p.m.

In the meantime, drivers have been told to avoid using the road if possible.