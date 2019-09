AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man involved in a deadly crash in downtown Austin last year has plead guilty to intoxication manslaughter.

MORE: Suspected drunk drivers charged in deadly crash

Devin Nethery will now serve six years in prison for his role in the crash.

Last April, Kelsi Weatherby was driving down the I-35 frontage road toward the Cesar Chavez Street intersection when she was hit from behind by Nethery.

Dean Hood, the passenger in Weatherby’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene.