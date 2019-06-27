DPS seeks tips after man hit and killed by driver Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Public safety officials are asking for tips after a man was hit and killed by a driver who then fled the scene on Saturday night, officials wrote in a press release Thursday.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, officials say 43-year-old Juan Desaniago Jr. was walking along Farm-to-Market 1625 about 1.5 miles west of Austin. He was hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene, officials say.

“(Department of Public Safety) is looking for any witness who may have seen anything to please come forward and help solve this case,” officials wrote.

Anyone with information about the circumstance surrounding Desaniago’s death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. Your anonymous tip might earn you a cash reward.