Downtown moonlight tower disassembled for restoration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s famous moonlight towers was disassembled over the weekend for a little tender love and care.

According to Austin Energy, the moonlight tower on the corner of West 12th Street and Blanco Street was taken down so crews could begin restorations.

The city currently has 17 moonlight towers, five which have already been restored and four, including the one on West 12th Street, that have been disassembled.

The next moonlight tower scheduled to be taken down is the one on 41st Street and Speedway in central Austin.

In 2016 the moonlight tower at Zilker Park was taken down for a similar renovation, re-installing it with new energy-efficient LED light bulbs.

The original 31 towers provided the City of Austin its first urban lighting system in 1895. Austin is currently the only city in the world to still have moonlight towers.