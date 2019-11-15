‘Doggies for Dementia’ aims to personalize conversation around cognitive decline

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A local photographer wants more people to see what she sees in her photos of central Texans living with dementia, and she’s using a social media habit to do it.

Friday, Carmen Davailus unveils the latest in her “Doggies for Dementia” campaign, a series of photos featuring men and women with various forms of cognitive decline posing with pups.

Carol Burns and her daughter, Robbie, pose for photos at Legacy at Georgetown, the memory care facility that sponsored Carol’s photo shoot. (Photo Courtesy: Carmen Davailus/Carmen’s Legacy Productions)

Carol Burns, 95, posed for the photoshoot with her daughter, Robbie, with a pair of small dogs on her lap. The mother and daughter will see the photos for the first time at 3:30 p.m. Friday at a red carpet reception at Legacy at Georgetown, the assisted living and memory care facility where Carol has lived for the last three years. Legacy sponsored Carol’s photoshoot.

Davailus, a nurse for 40 years, worked with a lot of dementia patients. She published a book last year featuring stories of 13 families, and included photos she took.

“People tell me they love my photos, but they’re hard to look at sometimes. ‘Okay,'” she remembers thinking, “‘what if we added a dog?’ Because people will scan [social media] and stop at pictures of dogs.”

Brian LeBlanc poses for a photo with Davailus’ dog. (Photo Courtesy: Carmen Davailus/Carmen’s Legacy Productions)

She wants to make sure people see the reality of dementia and the families who are working through it to encourage more honest conversation and awareness.

“There’s such a stigma, almost where people don’t even want to say out loud what the problem is,” she told KXAN. “In fact, one of the families waited until my book came out saying that their mom had Alzheimer’s because they didn’t know how to tell their family, that they were afraid people wouldn’t want to be around anymore.”

Check back here after 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, to see the photos from Carol’s shoot.

On KXAN News Today, meet Carol, who always wanted to be a model, and hear what the photo shoot meant to Robbie.