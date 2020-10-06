Does Pumpkin Spice Make Everything Nice? Check Out Our At-Home Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe!

We have pumpkin spice latte’s, pumpkin spice spam, pumpkin spice deodorant, and now, pumpkin spice macaroni and cheese?

Kraft is releasing a special edition Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese flavor this fall. 1,000 lucky winners will get to try a box, which comes with a coffee cup and a special pumpkin-spice flavor packet. Can someone PSL-ease explain what all this hype is all about? Rosie and Steph share their thoughts on all things pumpkin spice. Take a look!

At-Home PSL Recipe:

2 cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, depending on how sweet you like it

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup hot coffee

Whipped cream, for serving

A sprinkle of nutmeg on the whipped cream if you want to be fancy and festive





Directions:

Add milk, pumpkin puree, and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Heat until hot, but do not boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and the coffee. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice or, nutmeg if you want to be fancy. Enjoy!