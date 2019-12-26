Document: Man allegedly damaged vehicles, bit Austin police officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Christmas Eve after allegedly biting an Austin police officer.

Officers say they responded to multiple calls Tuesday claiming a man was threatening to take his life, damaging vehicles and asking bystanders to kill him.

Once police radioed the suspect’s description, officers at another location reported they were currently chasing a man matching the suspect’s description.

According to the arrest warrant, the first pair of officers met the second pair at Verde Apartments, 2310 Wikersham Lane, where they were talking with the suspect, 22-year-old Anthony Guerrero Cerda.

Cerda said he was “tripping” and he was observed by officers to be extremely agitated, police say.

Police called EMS to evaluate the suspect, after which police decided to place him on emergency detention. When police moved Cerda to the patrol car the officers say he became more agitated.

While officers were positioning Cerda into the back seat of their cruiser, the suspect moved his torso and head toward one of them and bit the officer on the left wrist, according to the warrant.

The suspect was transported to Dell Seton hospital for evaluation.

When Cerda learned he was not going to be released from the hospital, police say he became agitated again, threatened to fight one of the officers and said something like “you better be strapped,” according to the warrant. Police add that the suspect then threatened to kill one of the officers.

Cerda is charged with assault on a peace officer and retaliation.