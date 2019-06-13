Police say reported kidnapping from north Austin may be disturbance between acquaintances

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are saying a reported kidnapping in north Austin from Wednesday now appears to be a disturbance among people who all know each other. Austin police say they are still reviewing the evidence.

The stolen blue truck police say may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping was found unoccupied Thursday night.

Austin police say the Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from the 8500 block of North Lamar Boulevard Tuesday.

It was located just a block over from the report in the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Austin police released surveillance photos of a truck believed to be connected to a kidnapping on Rutland Drive June 12, 2019 (Austin Police Department Photo)

Police said the case is currently considered a kidnapping, but that could change as they learn more information.

Police responded to an initial report of multiple men pulling a woman into a vehicle at Rutland Drive and Mountain Quail Road at 4:16 p.m.. The initial information came from a passerby, according to APD.

The woman was described as young, Hispanic and with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants with white stripes and white shoes.

Investigators are reviewing video from the area where she was reportedly taken.

For a time, officers searched the area. As of Wednesday evening, police said the air unit has been called off.