Despite construction, how to get to the Austin Animal Center for Clear the Shelters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Clear the Shelters is Saturday and for potential adopters, it is important to know the best route to find your new furry friend.

Anyone heading to the Austin Animal Center should be prepared for construction. The shelter sits near the U.S Highway 183 South construction project. The only way in is from the west.

Drivers have to approach the shelter from the U.S. 183 frontage road taking Levander Loop. Anyone coming from the south will need to make a U-turn at Bolm Road.

Drivers coming from the north should consider using Bolm Road to Gardner Road.