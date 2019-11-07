Deputies are on the hunt for people illegally passing school buses in Williamson County. A county-wide initiative to stop drivers in the act began in the Round Rock School District Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Robert Chody sent his deputies out along the elementary through high school bus routes. One deputy sat inside the bus and kept an eye out for violators. Meanwhile, patrol cars followed behind to stop anyone who passed the stop arms illegally. In total, deputies sited 5 people from the morning and afternoon routes.

“It’s the very reason we are doing this. We posted on social media and parents embraced it,” Sheriff Robert Chody said. “5 citations doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is when it’s your child on that school bus.”

The hot spot areas were off of busy roads and intersections, like 1325 and Walsh Trail. One school bus driver on today’s route says he sees someone pass his school bus stop arms at least once a day.

“That red light, that means stop. You run over a kid…what’re you going to do?” said the school bus driver.

If a violator is caught in the act, then they can face a fine up to $500 dollars. The initiative isn’t stopping in Round Rock; Hutto and Taylor ISDs are also on the list for next school bus stop initiative.