Dell Children’s Medical Center encourages vaccination as flu season ramps up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grab your tissues y’all. Flu season is upon us and it’s ramping up.

Dr. Eric Higginbotham chatted with KXAN Wednesday morning at Dell Children’s Medical Center. His focus regarded children and influenza.

The center stated in their press release it has seen a marked increase in children with flu-like symptoms. They treated 343 children for these symptoms this past Monday, November 18, and 324 more in the last 24 hours since KXAN’s visit with Dr. Higginbotham.

Numbers the doctor says are typical but the “increase to the degree that we’ve seen over this amount of time is a little atypical,” Higginbotham said.

The majority of those treated are doing well though.

“What we’re doing with those kids is sorta controlling the symptoms, making sure they get plenty of fluids, controlling their fever with acetaminophen or Tylenol,” Higginbotham said.

Flu-like symptoms to watch out for:

Fever/chills

Headache

Runny/stuffy nose

Nasal Congestion

Sore throat

Cough

Abdominal pain

Nausea/vomiting

Fatigue

Flu treatment

Doctors recommend children over the age of 6 months need to get a flu vaccine. The vaccine helps reduce the risk of getting the flu and decreases the severity of symptoms if you contract the virus.

Prescription medications are also available. The meds are called “antiviral drugs,” which can be used to treat flu illness. Dell Children’s said in their press release that studies show these drugs work best for treatment when they are started within two days of getting sick.

Signs like these are around the medical center as a precaution so others are informed about not potentially spreading illness.

If you do get sick with a flu-like illness, the CDC recommends: