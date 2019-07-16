Dance party protests ‘attacks’ on women’s reproductive rights outside Texas governor’s mansion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of people donned bright colors and brought their dancing shoes to the area outside the Texas Governor’s mansion Monday to hold a “dance party protest.”

Planned Parenthood Texas Votes — an advocacy organization that says it engages people to fight to protect women’s access to preventative and reproductive healthcare, including abortion — organized the event and dozens of people attended.

“It says a lot about the power that our movement brings that it’s a Monday, hot, downtown and people are willing to exercise their rights every time of day all year round to make sure that their voices are heard,” said interim executive director Dyana Limon-Mercado.

Limon-Mercado said the people were protesting “attacks” nationwide and in Texas against reproductive healthcare and access to abortion. On Monday, the Trump administration said taxpayer-funded family planning clinics needs to stop referring women for abortions immediately. Earlier this year, a number of states signed abortion restrictions into law. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 22, banning cities or counties from contracting with clinics that provide abortions.

As the bill was making its way through the legislature, its author Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, said, “Knowing that taxpayer dollars can be collected and used to support the abortion industry in Texas is unjust. As a state, we must take a stand for what is right.”

After the dance protest, people were invited to talk about what’s in store for the 2020 elections and how they can stay involved.

“It’s really important that we build community and people know that we are out here loud and proud all the time fighting for reproductive rights,” Limon-Mercado said.