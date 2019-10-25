Dallas mother says she’d allow male-female transition for 7-year-old, state asked to investigate

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is asking the state to investigate a case of a seven-year-old and whether or not the child should go from male to female.

It has to do with a custody case of the Younger family, making headlines in the Dallas area.

Paxton’s letter asks why the state has not stepped in, regarding the mother’s statements under oath saying she would transition the boy to a girl.

Paxton writes when the child is with the father, the child acts and dresses like a boy.

The AG’s letter questions the amount of research on transitioning a child from one gender to another.

Paxton also writes the state stepped in during a similar case earlier this year, and wants to know why the state has not done so now.

Governor Greg Abbott tweeted out last night, that the state would in fact look into this issue. A judge has yet to give the final ruling on custody.