Current, former Longhorns vying for Olympic berths at US Track and Field Olympic Trials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second week in a row, Texas track and field will be well-represented in Eugene, Oregon. Except this time, it’ll be for the US Olympic Trials instead of the NCAA championship meet.
24 current and former Longhorns will be vying for a spot on Team USA over the course of the next 10 days.
Of the current crop of 12 Longhorns competing, Tara Davis figures to be one of the favorites to earn a trip to Tokyo. She’s the reigning national champion in both the indoor and outdoor long jump.
Two individual gold medalists highlight the list of 12 Texas Exes competing in Eugene, and they both compete in the shot put.
Both Michelle Carter and Ryan Crouser won gold at the 2016 Olympics in the event and will be looking to earn a spot on the Olympic team once again. Crouser is first on deck, with the men’s competition starting on Friday, while Carter will step into the circle on Thursday.
Current Longhorn Tripp Piperi will join Crouser in the shot put competition. Piperi won the national championship in 2019 and was a runner-up last week at this year’s championship meet.
Morolake Akinosun and Courtney Okolo both won gold medals in 2016 as members of two relay teams. Akinosun, who was part of the 4×100, will be competing in the 100m and 200m, while Okolo, who was part of the 4×400 relay, will be racing in the open 400m.
Marquise Goodwin is hoping to return to the world stage. The former two-sport star at Texas is a current receiver for the Chicago Bears. He’s looking for a return the Olympics after winning the 2012 Olympic Trials in the long jump.
Longhorns at U.S. Olympic Trials: 25 participants/29 events)
Current Longhorns
MEN (6 participants):
200m: Micaiah Harris
400m Hurdles: Charles Brockman III, Paramveer Chohan
Long Jump: Steffin McCarter
Shot Put: Tripp Piperi
800m: Crayton Carrozza
WOMEN (6 participants/9 events):
100m: Teahana Daniels, Kynnedy Flannel
200m: Teahana Daniels, Kynnedy Flannel
100m Hurdles: Chanel Brissett
Long Jump: Tara Davis
Triple Jump: Sophia Falco
Discus: Elena Bruckner
Former Longhorns
MEN (4 participants):
400m: Aldrich Bailey
3000m Steeplechase: Alex Rogers
Long Jump: Marquise Goodwin
Shot Put: Ryan Crouser
WOMEN (8 participants/8 events):
100m: Morolake Akinosun
200m: Morolake Akinosun
400m: Kendall Baisden, Courtney Okolo
400m Hurdles: Ashley Spencer
1,500m: Sarah Lancaster
5,000m: Sarah Lancaster
10,000m: Marielle Hall
Shot Put: Michelle Carter
Heptathlon: Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler