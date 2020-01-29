Crews searching for missing kayaker on Lake Travis

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Game Wardens are searching for a missing kayaker on Lake Travis in Burnet County on Wednesday.

Officials were told of the missing person around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet.

Today at approx. 11 a.m., @TexasGameWarden were notified of a missing kayaker on Lake Travis in Burnet County. Game Warden side-scan sonar, K-9 and UAS being used. The search is being conducted by @TexasGameWarden, @LCRA Lake Rangers, @BurnetSheriff and @TravisCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/HBuz0xZJAE — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) January 29, 2020

Texas Game Wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Lower Colorado River Authority Lake Rangers and deputies from the Burnet and Travis County Sheriff’s office’s are all helping with the search.

On Wednesday night, the Texas Game Warden said that while the boat was located on the shoreline, the kayaker was still missing. The Texas Game Warden said that side-scan sonar is currently being used to locate the missing boater.