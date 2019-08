BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Fire Department is responding to a grass fire happening near North FM 1174 and FM 963 about 10 miles northeast of Burnet.

According to Melissa Meeks, of the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in about 1:40 p.m. The fire reportedly grew to about 120 acres.

Meeks says the fire is mostly contained and no injuries are reported. The cause is under investigation.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.