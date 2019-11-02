Cowboys LB Vander Esch not expected to play Monday night

(Nexstar) — The bye week helped to turn the injury-riddled Dallas Cowboys into a team with only a few injuries, but one is fairly significant.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola broke down the injury report ahead of Monday night’s Cowboys game against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys are actually going into this game with only two guys in injury situations, but neither will play

Starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a pinched nerve in the last game against the Eagles and will not play Monday. Vander Esch was highly-limited all week and will miss the first game of his NFL career.

Cowboys backup swing tackle Cameron Fleming has not practiced all week. He strained a calf muscle during the bye week practice. He will miss not play which causes somewhat of a problem for the Cowboys since they won’t have a veteran backup tackle active on Monday night.

The back-up responsibility goes to Brandon Knight. The rookie free agent moved to guard in training camp, but has been forced to go back to tackle to cover for the injuries.