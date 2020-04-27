Cowboys checked most of the boxes, according to NFL Draft experts

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys aren’t getting much criticism after their 2020 NFL Draft haul. Most pundits and experts believe Dallas drafted quality while finding value and addressing their needs.

The rare trifecta when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Dallas opened the draft with a bonafide playmaker in CeeDee Lamb. Lamb has the capability of being a superstar in the NFL. He was one of the most exciting receivers during three seasons of college football at Oklahoma. Cowboys management believes Lamb had unbelievable value with the No. 17 pick.

Dallas expects to compete for a NFC East title, but needed to shore up some glaring holes in the roster going into the weekend. With the next three picks, Dallas addressed the biggest issues with two defensive backs and a defensive lineman.

The Cowboys drafted Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs in the second round. Diggs will be pushed into starting competition at either corner back or safety. The talented younger brother of Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs played both in college with the Crimson Tide. The Cowboys also took defensive back Reggie Robinson out of Tulsa in the fourth round.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and Utah defensive end Bradley Anae could be potential value plays picked in the third and fifth round, respectively. In particular, Anae was an anchor on the Utah defense line that slipped noticeably to the No. 179 pick.

Pro bowl center Travis Frederick announced his retirement from the NFL this offseason. The Cowboys took Frederick late in the first round of the 2013 draft out of Wisconsin. Perhaps, they’ve found their replacement with another Wisconsin center in the fourth round of the 2020 Draft.

Dallas traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to move back into the fourth round and take Tyler Biadasz with the No. 146 pick.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola wraps up the Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft.

List of Cowboys picks in 2020 Draft